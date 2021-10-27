An exhibit featuring iconic artist Banksy is coming to San Francisco.

The Art of Banksy is set to open November 22, 2021. Organizers say the debut will include 80 original works and is the “largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks sourced from private collectors around the world.” The Palace of Fine Arts (3601 Lyon St.) is the host venue.

Many will likely recognize the names of some high profile pieces, such as “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper” and “Girl with Balloon.” All will be on display.

“The Art of Banksy is a great opportunity to view original pieces from the elusive artist that were created for private collectors and would ordinarily rarely see the public eye,” said North America presenter Corey Ross, CEO of Starvox Entertainment. “Much of Banksy’s art is a critique of societal issues, but for the ordinary person, creating artwork in response to personal and widespread problems is a fantastic form of therapy. With everything we have been through the past year and a half, we hope viewers walk away from the exhibition feeling inspired to pick up a paintbrush of their own.”

The announcements notes that this exhibit is “not authorized” or in any way a collaboration with the artist Banksy. Rather it is a collection of works sourced from private collectors — conveniently curated into a single location.

More information about The Art of Banksy (from the email):

Banksy’s appeal stems from his irreverent and inspiring political messaging. His artwork is composed of humorous stencils combined with anti-establishment slogans, making them easy to understand and relatable to a wide range of viewers. Seen by over 750,000 people worldwide, The Art of Banksy has already generated excitement in Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, London, and Chicago with rave reviews from critics all around the world. Harper’s Bazaar advised “this isn’t one to miss,” Marie Claire proclaimed it “a must see!,” while TimeOut Toronto described The Art of Banksy as “a welcome reminder of the explosive impact of the artist’s works, and of the powerful potential of street art.”

Additional details can be found at The Art of Banksy.