The Sundance Institute — host of the annual Sundance Film Festival — today named independent media veteran and producer (Awake, Capharnaüm) Joana Vicente its new CEO.

Per the email announcement from Sundance Chair Pat Mitchell:

“Joana comes to Sundance as a true champion of discovering, incubating, and encouraging independent artistry in all forms. She is a prolific independent producer in her own right with deep ties to Sundance. Her history of running a film festival, her success in fundraising and partnerships, and her proven ability to navigate fundamental changes in technology — along with the ways in which audiences consume and experience artists work — makes us extremely confident that she will continue Sundance’s invaluable work on behalf of independent artists in the U.S. and around the world.”

See full text of the announcement below.

Vicente most recently served as Executive Director and Co-Head of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and spent the decade prior at the non-profit Independent Filmmaker Project.

According to the organization her mission and leadership will include “historic commitment to inclusion and equality” and to advocate and support “distinct voices in film, theater, film composing, episodic storytelling, and emerging media.”

Joana Vicente will join Sundance on November 1, 2021.

Legendary actor Robert Redford founded the Sundance Institute in 1981. Today the non-profit employs 180 staff and has offices located in Park City, Los Angeles, and New York City.

The next Sundance Film Festival is scheduled to take place January 20 – 30, 2022.

Announcing the Next CEO of The Sundance Institute