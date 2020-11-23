Christmas and the holidays may be different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the grand tradition of the fireside chat. Virtually, at least.

San Francisco Ghost House today announced plans to host virtual fireside stories with guide Christian Cagigal (who apparently knows where all the bodies are buried…)

Tickets are $25 per device. You can learn more about San Francisco Ghost Hunt — founded in 1998 — by visiting sfghosthunt.com.

Per the email PR release:

“Ever since Ebenezer Scrooge was visited by three Christmas ghosts, the holiday season has been a perfect time to indulge in spooky stories. Let San Francisco Ghost Hunt be your go-to (virtual) destination for tales of uneasy spirits and haunted mansions. Grab a blanket and a candle, fire up your browser, and join the frightening fun.

The whole family can join this guided tour of some of San Francisco’s creepiest corners—including destinations not visited on the physical Ghost Hunt. Who is the mysterious ghost bride of California Street and what is she looking for? Would you stay overnight in San Francisco’s oldest, and certifiably haunted hotel? What spirits stalk the city streets, and what should you do if you “catch” one on the hunt? Give yourself the gift of a ghostly getaway from anywhere in the country, and invite your friends and family to join you online, for some good, old-fashioned ghost stories!

Your guide, Christian Cagigal—master of the macabre—knows where all the literal bodies are buried. Instrumental in the creation of the San Francisco Ghost Hunt in 1998, Cagigal has been the sole proprietor and resident raconteur since 2016. An award-winning, bicoastal magician and theatre artist, Cagigal’s unique brand of combining the personal with the paranormal gives the San Francisco Ghost Hunt an intimate insider’s view of San Francisco’s most misunderstood residents—the unquiet dead.”

San Francisco Ghost Hunt: Virtual Fireside Stories runs November 25 through December 30, 2020. And, of course, this year they’re accessible to anyone any where in the world. Happy holidays!