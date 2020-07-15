What’s Happening: Jenkins Johnson Gallery to feature artist Ben Aronson in conversation via Zoom

The Jenkins Johnson Gallery in San Francisco and New York is featuring artist Ben Aronson in conversation with gallerist Karen Jenkins-Johnson via Zoom on Friday, July 17th.

Aronson is considered to be an “artist’s artist.” In his work he combines abstract expressionism with precise realism.

You may be viewing a still life, figurative work, landscape or cityscape by Aronson. What you will experience is the impact of his ability to capture constantly changing light. Whether he is depicting a hazy day in Los Angeles, a sunrise over Manhattan, or idyllic scenes in the south of France, the artist gives his audience the feeling of being present in each location.

Ben Aronson holds a MFA and BFA in painting from Boston University. He is a member of the highly acclaimed National Academy, alongside Jasper Johns and Willem de Kooning.

Jenkins Johnson Gallery was founded in San Francisco in 1996. The gallery deals in contemporary art, representing international artists working across disciplines. Gallerist Karen Jenkins Johnson has been featured in the New York Times Style magazine.

