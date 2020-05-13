Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is an 8″ tablet designed for portable entertainment during coronavirus

If you’re enduring shelter-in-place entertainment might be on your essential list. Given all those spare hours and angst, Amazon may have a solution to fill the void.

The new Fire HD 8 Plus (rolls off the tongue) is the latest version of Amazon’s low cost tablets. Running the Android operating system, they start at $109 USD with 32GB of RAM. At that price you will get what Amazon calls “special offers” or most of known then, ads. To remove ads you need to pay $20 more — and this can be done later after buying the tablet.

At this price don’t expect mind-blowing specs. But there’s enough here to get the job done for those interest in lying back on the couch and doing social media, web browsing, email and movie watching. All the major platforms are supported including, first and foremost, Amazon Prime Video and all the usual services you know and love like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, TikTok, Sling and Kindle for e-reading.

At launch the Fire HD 8 Plus will be available in 5 colors: black; plum; twilight blue; white; and slate.

Spend $30 more and you can double the onboard storage to 64GB RAM (memory remains the same at 3GB for either version).

Both the front- and rear-facing camera are only 2MP and can capture maximum of resolution of 720p. Not the best, but good enough for casual use.

A nicety on the charging front: this Fire table now supports the increasingly common USB-C connector for charging. Amazon says it will reach a full charge in under 4 hours. In addition wireless charging is supported. A wireless charging dock is available as a separate option.

Other available ports and external connectors include a (much-loved) 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSD memory card slot, and microphone.

A USB-C charging cable, 9W power adapter and quick start guide are included in the box.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus starts at $110 USD and starts shipping June 3, 2020.