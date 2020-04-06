What’s Happening: Disney to stream Broadway COVID-19 benefit concert

The sold-out, one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' – which featured a starry cast of 79 performers – will be streamed at 7 pm Eastern on Monday, April 13.

Per Playbill, money raised next week during the stream will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund:

Ryan McCartan (Frozen, Liv and Maddie) will host the event from his family’s basement and will interview Disney on Broadway stars from their respective homes throughout the evening. The stream will be available online at Playbill and on BroadwayCares.org.

“The event last November was such an unforgettable evening of Disney on Broadway magic,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said in a statement.

“We are so grateful to all our friends at Disney Theatrical Productions for generously joining us in sharing this evening again, supporting our entertainment industry friends and colleagues who are out of work and facing serious health and personal challenges due to this devastating coronavirus pandemic.”

According to the announcement, the streamed show will feature performances by Jelani Alladin, Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Ashley Brown, Kerry Butler, Lauryn Ciardullo, Gavin Creel, Merle Dandridge, Lindiwe Dlamini, Bongi Duma, Susan Egan, Andrew Barth Feldman, Bradley Gibson, Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Gonzalez, April Holloway, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Jacobs, Ramona Keller, Nina LaFarga, Tamika Lawrence, Norm Lewis, Kara Lindsay, Tshidi Manye, Sbusiso Ngema, Ashley Park, Adam Pascal, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael James Scott, Sherie Rene Scott, Kissy Simmons, Josh Strickland, Katie Terza, Marisha Wallace, Rema Webb, Alton Fitzgerald White and Syndee Winters.

You can see a preview of the streaming event below on the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Facebook Page:

WATCH: ‘Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway’ Highlights

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway Highlights Theater’s beloved names and brightest stars joined a sold-out audience in honoring Broadway’s most fantastical anniversary at Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway. The sparkling silver anniversary event on November 4, 2019, raised an astounding $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. #DisneyOnBroadway broadwaycares.org/disneyonbroadway Posted by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

“The show also includes a much-anticipated, high-energy reunion of 18 Newsies from the show’s Broadway and national touring productions, and a moving performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices.”

