Plex Launches Two New Apps: Plexamp for music streaming, Plex Dash for remote admin

Media streaming company Plex has announced two new apps.

Plexamp is an app for streaming music from a Plex server. With remote services enabled you could access your personal music collection on your home server anywhere you travel. Plex says the app includes a “best-in-class audio engine” and gives user advanced features such as a parametric equalizer, a feature called “Sweet Fades” and loudness control.

Plex Dash as the name connotes is a dashboard view into all the configuration settings and playback metrics. For those who have multiple Plex installations this could be a useful app for managing all the servers from a single place on an iPhone or Android phone. In addition, Plex Dash offers up real-time graphs for important metrics such as network utilization, memory, and processor usage.

Plex — in addition to its well-known competitor KODI — is a popular streaming platform that in a sense offers a jukebox organization system for all your media files. Once the server is up and running, you can then access all your files pretty much anywhere and from almost any device including tablets, phones, set-top boxes such as Fire TV, Nvidia Shield, Apple TV, and laptops and other devices.

Both Plexamp and Plex Dash do require a premium subscription and are grouped under the “Plex Labs” moniker, meaning the company will continue to “tinker” with them as needed going forward. Plex Pass pricing is a bit tricky to figure out as the web site, for whatever the case, hides that information instead encouraging you to opt in to a free Plex Pass trial.

In addition, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Plex is offering Live TV and 48 hours of guide data through June 2020 — with no Plex Pass subscription required. For those cord cutters sheltering-in-place this could be a good way to pass the days with family.