Happy! Broadway! Musicals!

Lots of excitement today as BroadwaySF revealed its 2020-2021 line-up.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Oklahoma! lead the shows headed to San Francisco.

Rounding out the seven show season are Ain’t Too Proud, Hadestown, The Cher Show, The Prom and To Kill a Mockingbird. See below for the details.

Per organizers:

The BroadwaySF 2020–2021 season is available for renewing members now, and—starting on March 24—new members at broadwaysf.com or by calling BroadwaySF Audience Services at 888-746-1799 (Option 2). Season prices range from $310 to $905. Single tickets for all productions will go on sale at a later date.

As in the past, BroadwaySF will stage shows at the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres.

BroadwaySF 2020-2021 Season

OKLAHOMA!

October 6 – November 1, 2020

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish’s production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical – and our country – to be seen in a whole new light.

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Dec 1, 2020 – January 3, 2021

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 of those reaching number one.

HADESTOWN

February 2 – 28, 2021

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

THE CHER SHOW

April 27 – May 23, 2021

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical

July 8 – October 10, 2021

Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and — above all — love.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

August 24 – September 19, 2021

All rise for Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork.

THE PROM

September 21 – October 17, 2021

THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.