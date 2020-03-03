Despite Coronavirus SXSW organizers say conference is still on

Mike Carrall
SXSW News

Even though Coronavirus continues to be a concern domestically and across the world, SXSW organizers say that one of this country’s largest conferences and festivals will proceed.

SXSW is currently scheduled to run March 13 through March 22 in Austin, Texas.

Most recently Facebook and Twitter have pulled out of the conference citing COVID-19 concerns.

Per The Verge:

“Many other tech industry events have also been canceled out of caution for coronavirus. Google and Microsoft today canceled two small conferences, though their major developer conferences that take place in May are still scheduled, at least for the moment. The Game Developers Conference, originally planned for later this month, has been postponed to sometime this summer. And Mobile World Congress, which was scheduled to take place in Barcelona at the end of February, was canceled twelve days before the show was supposed to start.”

Over 3,000 have died from COVID-19.

Of course, things can change in the next few days. But it would be hard to imagine that attendance at SXSW would not be impacted by the fear of the disease.

Follow Stark Insider on Twitter and Facebook. Join our 4,300 subscribers who read SI on tablets and smartphones on Google Play Newsstand. Prefer video? Watch us on Amazon Prime or subscribe to Stark Insider on YouTube, the largest arts & travel channel in San Francisco.
VIAThe Verge
Mike Carrall
Mike Carrall
Mike Carrall is a tech executive by day in Silicon Valley who writes under a pseudonym. Mike's passions includes extreme sports, testing audio gear, trying (not so successfully) to restore a vintage 70's McIntosh receiver and spending time with his five year-old daughter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR