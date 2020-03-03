Despite Coronavirus SXSW organizers say conference is still on

Even though Coronavirus continues to be a concern domestically and across the world, SXSW organizers say that one of this country’s largest conferences and festivals will proceed.

SXSW is currently scheduled to run March 13 through March 22 in Austin, Texas.

Most recently Facebook and Twitter have pulled out of the conference citing COVID-19 concerns.

Per The Verge:

“Many other tech industry events have also been canceled out of caution for coronavirus. Google and Microsoft today canceled two small conferences, though their major developer conferences that take place in May are still scheduled, at least for the moment. The Game Developers Conference, originally planned for later this month, has been postponed to sometime this summer. And Mobile World Congress, which was scheduled to take place in Barcelona at the end of February, was canceled twelve days before the show was supposed to start.”

Over 3,000 have died from COVID-19.

Of course, things can change in the next few days. But it would be hard to imagine that attendance at SXSW would not be impacted by the fear of the disease.