    Since January 25th the Glass Rice Art Gallery in San Francisco has featured the work of two local artists – Tom Colcord and Tim Irani. Your last opportunity to view their “Alternative Renderings” exhibit is this Saturday, February 22nd.

    Tom Colcord’s paintings explore the fluidity of perception in two styles unique to his practice – small scale pixelated scenes reminiscent of video games from the golden age of arcade games, and larger dream-like painting collages of interiors and exteriors.

    Colcord’s painstakingly rendered paintings remind his audience that perceptions – memories, ideas, beliefs – morph over time until they become shadows of any original landscape we once held to be static.

    Tim Irani’s series in this show is part of an ongoing exploration since childhood of two distinct worlds: nature and technology. In marrying these two worlds, Irani addresses his fear of and captivation with human-made automation. Both his paintings and sculptures utilize imagery found in nature and the world of technology, cultivating an environment where technology and the natural word come together in a synthetic style, coexisting in careful balance.

    Dates: January 24 – February 22, 2020

    Glass Rice Art Gallery

    680 8th Street, Suite 240 B
    San Francisco, CA, 94103

    Cecilia Chia is the founder and director of Glass Rice Gallery in SOMA, SF. Her gallery strives to foster recognition rooted in artistic vitality and vision, by providing a space to build genuine relationships with artists and community. For upcoming shows, see ricegallery.org.

