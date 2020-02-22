A few Stark Insider capsule film reviews from the Mostly British Film Festival (Vogue Theatre) in San Francisco.

TOP END WEDDING (2019)

Director: Wayne Blair

Writers: Miranda Tapsell, Joshua Tyler

Stars: Brooklyn Doomadgee, Helena Johnson, Dan Collins

A standout at the Mostly British Film Festival this year is the Australian romantic comedy, Top End Wedding, directed by Wayne Blair. Gwilym Lee and Miranda Tapsell are the prospective groom and bride, who must overcome any number of challenges to make her dream wedding a reality. Tapsell so-wrote the script and is an executive producer of the film.

JILL BILCOCK: DANCING THE INVISIBLE (2017)

Director: Axel Grigor

Writer: Axel Grigor

Stars: Jill Bilcock, Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann

This documentary about one of the world’s most influential film editors offers a fascinating glimpse into the mysterious world of film editing. If you have seen Road to Perdition with Tom Hanks and Paul Newman, or Romeo + Juliet with Leonard DiCaprio, or Moulin Rouge with Nicole Kidman, or A Cry in the Dark with Meryl Streep, you have experienced Bilcock’s work.

