Deal of the Day: Alen BreatheSmart FLEX Air Purifier is 57% off on Amazon

TL;DR – the Alen BreatheSmart Flex air purifier is on sale for only $149. Buy here on Amazon before the deal ends.

Amazon has marked down this superb air purifier by a whopping 57%.

That’s $200 off the normal retail price of $349 USD.

That means the deal is going right now for only $149. Pretty amazing.

We’re not sure how long the discount is going to last, so those looking to combat allergies, dust, odors, and impurities caused by wildfire smoke may want to act fast.

Did you Know? Alen Corporation is based in Austin, Texas.

The air purifier in question is the relatively new Alen BreatheSmart FLEX. As you’d expect it comes with a HEPA filter that eliminates 99.7% of airborne particles.

Filters typically last 9-12 months — and just a heads up replacement air filters for the FLEX are pricier than the competition from $69-99 depending on the type (Allergies/Dust or Allergies/Dust + Pet Odors/Heavy Odors or Allergies/Dust +Mold/Bactria/Odors).

However, the ratings for this air purifier are universally outstanding, and the higher build quality and overall performance might justify the higher cost vs. the competition from the likes of Coway, Winix, and Blue Air.

Even better, the Alen BreatheSmart Flexis is a stylish unit. Featuring an interchangeable face plate, you can buy optional colors and styles to match your decor. Keep in mind the one that comes with the $149 deal is white, which should be suitable for most rooms.

Alen BreatheSmart FLEX Air Purifier: Features

Other features of note:

Cleans up to 700 sq. ft. every 30 minutes

Sleep mode turns out lights and turns fan down to create pink noise

Low power consumption: rated at 36 watts on the highest setting (approx. 50 cents/month in electricity)

2 filter options (rated life is 9-12 months)

A couple of missing things to point out for the sake of completeness:

No ionizer (could be an advantage for those concerned about ozone)

No auto air quality sensor (fan must be adjusted manually as needed)

No smart home features (i.e. no wifi or app)

Consumer Reports rates Alan BreatheSmart air purifiers highly — the Classic is their top rated model scoring 85 and a CR recommendation.

At only $149 this small and powerful air purifier might be the best deal yet. Well worth considering if you’re looking to improve the air quality in your home.

