If you’re in the market for a new camera and want to shoot video, you’re in luck. With the advent of mirrorless technology, there’s an almost staggering array of cameras that produce crisp video, without the need to spend thousands of dollars. Sony, Olympus, Panasonic, Leica, and even relatively new players like Blackmagic Design have ratcheted up the innovation factor.

Mirrorless cameras offer several advantages over their DSLR counterparts: compact design thanks to the lack of a sizable lens reflex mechanism; quiet operation; high performance in low light (in general, but not always the case); and, for the most part, relatively affordable prices.

Bottom line: now is a great time to be shopping for a 4K mirrorless camera.

But how to decide which camera to buy?

I’ve rolled up 5 of the best mirrorless cameras for sale today. These are ones that do especially well when it comes to video. So if you plan to shoot, for example, short films, YouTube and social media videos, weddings, and the like, you’d do well to give these a look. A few here (especially the Panasonic GH6 and Blackmagic) will give you even more runway, and can be used to produce commercials, music videos, fashion films, and even full-length features.

So, with that, here’s 5 outstanding mirror cameras you should consider for shooting video.

1. Sony ZV-E10

Best for: Vlogging, YouTubers, content creators, travel videos.

Watch out for: Controls can be too tiny for those with large hands.

If small size, portability and Vlogging are your ultimate goals, consider the outstanding Sony ZV-E10. While this tiny powerhouse looks like a regular point-and-shoot camera, it packs some serious power. Like 4K video for instance. (and 120fps in HD) And a trick product showcase mode that makes for quick and smooth focus transitions. An interchangeable lens mounts affords plenty of creative possibilities, though I think the 16-50mm bundled lens package is a great place to start.

Perhaps best of all, you’ll look totally inconspicuous capturing video — making the ZV-E10 perfect for shooting in museums or other public venues, and capturing documentary footage, for example. Discrete, compact, stellar image quality (Zeiss glass). There’s a lot to like here.

2. Panasonic Lumix GH6

Best for: Filmmakers on limited budgets, serious creatives, professionals and hobbyists alike.

Watch out for: Crop factor on micro four thirds sensor (you’ll need a very wide angle lens to properly capture landscape).

Aspiring filmmaker? Time to get to know the Panasonic Lumix GH6.

Panasonic nailed it with this high-performing, incredibly well-made camera — the most recent addition to the storied GH range. Surf the forums and you’ll quickly discover that many would-be filmmakers, documentary makers, and music video producers on limited budgets go with the GH6 (or the still highly capable GH5). Not only does the GH6 offer up an impressive 5.7K resolution when capturing video, it also serves up superb handling (the ergonomics are just right), fantastically sharp image quality, and an interchangeable lens mount (the ever versatile and affordable micro four thirds). On that last point: being able to swap out lenses depending on the situations means you can be more creative than you can with something with a fixed, non-removable lens, like the above mentioned Son.

WATCH: The Storm – Shot on Panasonic Lumix GH6

The GH6 is deceptively powerful. For instance, there’s included filmmaking tools such as a waveform monitors, focus peaking, and other professional features targeted at those who take their video very seriously.

3. Sony a7S III

Best for: Event shooters, sports shooters that need super slow-mo, anyone who needs no-compromise low light capability.

Watch out for: That price! Sony’s popular a7S III is a proven mirrorless choice for those looking for the best full-frame video performance.

There’s a reason why when you Google for the best cameras for shooting video the Sony a7S always seem to come up in the results. Search forums and Reddit and the praise is almost universal: people love this camera. Especially for shooting video. Some of that has to do with the full-frame sensor — you get lots of light and lots of pixels and details. But there’s also a certain magic found in the image quality that is organic and a pleasure to experience, especially on big screens.

Like most modern Sony models you get lots of codec options, highly durable build quality and a menu system that provides customization choices that should suit just about any shooting scenario.

Best for: Those on a budget who don’t want to sacrifice image quality.

Watch out for: Video quality not quite up to others such as the Lumix GH4.

If you’re on a limited budget, but still want a high quality camera that can produce amazing images, and solid video, consider this Olympus — the one with that loooong model name. OM-D E-M10 II. Right? Sure, but it’s worth hunting this camera down, and I’d suggest adding it to your short list. The metal build, and that retro look (silver), are especially appealing, and a fun nod to the glory days of SLR cameras. I’ve only had brief hands-on with this camera. But the esteemed DPreview (one of the top if not the top camera review site) gave the E-M10 a silver award and a score of 80% which is might impressive for its budget-friendly price tag. My guess? You won’t be disappointed.

WATCH: Olympus EM-10 Video Sample

5. Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro

Best for: The auteur.

Watch out for: Video only. The Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro is a highly advanced cinema camera in a point-and-shoot body. Battery life is poor. Files need color grading. Know what you’re getting into — but bask in those filmic results!

Blackmagic has released several cinema cameras over the past few years. But I think the Pocket, the cheapest in the line-up, is their best to date. The Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, despite its small size and low price, is a through-and-through cinema camera. So you can’t take photos (though you could grab high quality stills from the footage). And, yes, the BMPCC is “only” 1080p (HD) meaning you’ll easily lose a specs contest with that pixel peeper on Reddit. In my estimation, though, we’re still living in a 1080p world. Last I heard, story-telling hasn’t been compromised one iota by lack of 4K.

For under $1,000, Blackmagic has given the filmmaking world a gift. Use the BMPCC properly and you’ll end up with spectacularly filmic footage. It can easily rival cameras costing 5-10x more. The results come at a price though: battery life is poor (you’ll need many for a day’s shoot or some sort of external power solution); ergonomics are tricky (a cage will help); and files need post-processing (for color grading). If you’re just getting into filmmaking, the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro is unquestionably a great camera to get to know.

Conclusion

Mirrorless is here in a big way. And for video shooters, it can be a great choice. There are several great choices out there, and the list of suitors appears to be growing at break-neck speed. In the end, I think you can do well with any of these (though, again, the BMPCC warrants special consideration) cameras. I’m dear to Canon, but Sony and others have really raised the bar in the last few years. You do have to wonder how long the DSLR form factor will last.

Mirrorless is here in a big way.

Whether you’re shooting casual family get-togethers, soccer games, birthday parties, or, shooting more serious projects, like weddings, music videos, or even narrative films, you might be surprised how far a mirrorless camera can take you.

Final Thought:

Keep in mind, these are just tools. The saying goes that the best camera is the one in your hands. There’s probably truth to that. Instead of specs, try to focus more effort on story-telling, lighting, editing, composition, etc. I learn something new every day. And when I put it into practice, the results are especially rewarding.

